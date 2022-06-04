Department of Education Services explains exam deferral process | Loop Cayman Islands

The Department of Education Services (DES) reminds the public that students who cannot sit scheduled Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations due to COVID 19 may defer until the next available sitting in January or June 2023.

Explaining the development, DES Director Mark Ray said:

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) allows candidates to sit exams that they previously missed due to illness or other unavoidable circumstances during the next sitting without the need for re-registration. I urge parents to utilise this provision where applicable.

According to DES, candidates who wish to defer exams must notify their school at least one day before the scheduled date. The school will then apply to CXC for the deferral on the candidate’s behalf.

It should also be noted that missed examinations cannot be issued at a later date during the same examination cycle, as the content of the exam would have been already exposed to the students.

Regarding notification, Mr Ray noted emphasized that “our schools are eager to facilitate this process; however, candidates must notify schools of their intention to defer promptly to ensure that the process goes smoothly.”

Other examining bodies, including Pearson, which offers General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) exams, allow candidates to withdraw without penalty up until the scheduled exam date.

To seek a deferral or withdraw from an examination, please contact the principal of your child’s school using the contact information below:

School contactsSchoolPrincipalEmailTelephone numberClifton Hunter HighRichard [email protected] Gray HighJon [email protected] E Scott Snr HighDevon [email protected]

Frequently asked questions about the deferral process is set out below.

2022 Exam Deferral FAQ