DEH says mulch being processed and available to the public soon | Loop Cayman Islands

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) is advising members of the public of the continuation of the processing of the remaining vegetation from Tropical Storm Grace. However, the mulch from this process is currently being used in DEHs operations and will not be available to the public at this time.

Nevertheless, the DEH intends to offer free mulch to interested residents in the near future and will advise when these materials are available.

For additional information, please contact the DEH at 949-6696, email DEH at [email protected], visit the DEH’s website at www.deh.gov.ky or message DEH’s Facebook page at https://bit.ly/3LEK55q

