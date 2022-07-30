DEH concludes food hygiene training Loop Cayman Islands

Over 400 personnel in the food industry have been certified by the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) since the resumption of the Basic Food Handlers’ training in May this year.

DEH announced the temporary suspension of this training back in September 2021 as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community and in accordance with the regulations at the time.

According to the DEH Director, Mr. Richard Simms, this is a great achievement from members of the Department’s Environmental Health Section. “I’m very proud of the team involved and the special arrangements made to accommodate this massive exercise which brings to an end the first cycle of our Food Hygiene Training programme. Our Environmental Health Officers are moving now to focus on the annual inspections of Liquor licensed establishments. They will also be performing inspections of tourist accommodation facilities as is customary at this time of the year,” said Mr. Simms.

The Food Hygiene training sessions will resume in September. Operators of Food Businesses are reminded that DEH requires all personnel handling food to be trained. All new personnel working in the food industry and anyone wishing to continue as food handlers after expiry must renew their certification are encouraged to register for these important workshops. A registration cost of $15 per person covers all materials and fees and should be paid at DEH headquarters, located at 580 North Sound Road, between 8:30 am and 5:00pm, Monday to Friday.

For additional information or to register for the upcoming training, please contact the DEH at 949-6696, email DEH at [email protected], visit the DEH’s website at www.deh.gov.ky or message DEH’s Facebook page at https://bit.ly/3LEK55q