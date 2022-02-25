DEH advises public of product recall due to Salmonella | Loop Cayman Islands

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) is advising the public that, following an announcement by the UK Food Standards Agency, Waitrose is recalling Waitrose & Partners Green Pesto due to potential presence of Salmonella, which may lead to illness if consumed.

According to the DEH, the recalled product has been packaged as “Green Pesto with Basil – 145g” and is produced by Waitrose.

DEH Environmental Health Officers (EHOs) have contacted all local wholesalers and supermarkets to ensure that they do not offer the affected products for sale to the public.

DEH urges members of the public, to refrain from using the affected product and properly dispose of them or return any unopened packages to the place of purchase.

DEH also encourages those who feel they have become ill from the consumption of any of these items, to contact their medical provider immediately.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses.

The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days.

Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

For further information visit the U.K. Food Standards Agency’s website or use the link www.food.gov.ik/news-alerts/alert/fsa-prin-13-2022 or contact DEH’s Environmental Health Officers at tel. 949-6696 or by email at [email protected].