DCI temporary opening and closing hours | Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
DCI temporary opening and closing hours | Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

DCI temporary opening and closing hours

OfReg Barcam investigation finds acceptable fuel quality standards

Technology, innovations & risks posed to anti-money laundering regimes

Cubans welcomed at Americas Summit even as leader is blacklisted

Andre Ebanks making waves to protect Cayman and its framework

19-year-old woman turns herself in after alleged stabbing of man

Govt passes motion to indemnify members of planning appeals tribunal

Today, June 8, is World Oceans Day; let’s take care of our oceans

CDC Alert Level 2: Practice Enhanced Precautions for Monkey Pox

EU confirms no additional AML-CFT measures for Cayman

Friday Jun 10

27?C
Cayman News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) advises the public of its temporary business licensing counter hours, from 9am to 12pm daily, beginning today, June 10, 2022. These hours will remain in effect for the next two weeks.

Clients are encouraged to utlitise DCI’s online application services, visit the counter during the operation hours or email [email protected].

For convenience, DCI has also placed a dropbox at its counter so that persons may submit completed applications and cheques for processing.

DCI apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Toes-for-cash hoax reflects Zimbabwe fears of soaring prices

World News

Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6 ‘attempted coup’

Cayman News

DCI temporary opening and closing hours

More From

Cayman News

Andre Ebanks making waves to protect Cayman and its framework

A few years ago, the Cayman Islands were under the threat of blacklisting and grey listing by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the European Union (EU). Following a series of meetings b

Cayman News

EU confirms no additional AML-CFT measures for Cayman

See also

The Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce confirmed that the EU does not require further measures, beyond those included in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan, for removing

Caribbean News

Cayman Airways could soon be adding new West Coast routes

Cayman Airways (CAL) is eyeing expansion. According to a report from online travel magazine, Simple Flying, on May 27 2022, CAL applied to the US Department Of Transportation for access to “one or mor

Cayman News

OfReg Barcam investigation finds acceptable fuel quality standards

Following notification of a social media post made via a local media outlet’s channel on 4 June 2022, where an anonymous member of the public alleged a fuel quality issue at the BarCam Esso gas&n

Cayman News

8th Mangrove Photography Awards launching soon

The Cayman Islands Mangrove Rangers said that the Mangrove Action Project is getting ready to launch the 8th Mangrove Photography Awards to promote mangrove forests in celebration of World Mangrove Da

Cayman News

Cayman voters should have the power to recall elected officials

Having observed the outcome of the process for the vote of no confidence against UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, this week, one is reminded that, not long ago, the former opposition government in th