DCI temporary opening and closing hours | Loop Cayman Islands

The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) advises the public of its temporary business licensing counter hours, from 9am to 12pm daily, beginning today, June 10, 2022. These hours will remain in effect for the next two weeks.

Clients are encouraged to utlitise DCI’s online application services, visit the counter during the operation hours or email [email protected].

For convenience, DCI has also placed a dropbox at its counter so that persons may submit completed applications and cheques for processing.

DCI apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.