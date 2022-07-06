Dangriga man, 33, killed by companions

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Mon. July 4, 2022

Early this morning, a 33-year-old man was killed in the cultural capital, Dangriga, and his body left close to his home in the New Site area. Emerson Nunez was with two other male persons and had just left his house with them when he was killed, police said today. The family of the victim believes that he would not have been at his home, or out so late, with persons he did not know. The communications director of the Belize Police Department, ASP Fitzroy Yearwood, expressed a similar opinion to reporters today.

“We at the Police Department are looking at the angle that maybe he may have known these persons, and it would

have known these persons, and it would want to appear that if you have someone in your home and then you walk out with them, those persons had to be some form of friend or something for you to let that person into your home unless it was under some form of duress, and we do not know,” Yearwood said this morning.

He said that Dangriga police arrived on the scene sometime around 1:00 a.m., and found Nunez suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Neighbors report hearing a loud argument among the three men followed by three gunshots.

Two weeks ago, punta rock artist Robert Coote was killed in Dangriga, but ASP Yearwood said that so far there is no indication the incidents are connected.

Dangriga, a relatively peaceful municipality, has been plagued by increasing gang violence, with many groups of young men involved in gang activity and turf wars similar to that seen in Belize City. Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams stated in December that steps have been taken to address the growing gang problem in that town.

Nunez’s death is the latest in Dangriga. So far, police have not arrested anyone or detained any of the two supposed suspects for this most recent homicide.