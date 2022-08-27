Customs officer arrested for guns and ganja Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Saturday Aug 27

6 hrs ago

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, n Wednesday, August 24, officers conducted a proactive operation at a residence on Kingfisher Street in Bodden Town. A search of the residence was conducted, during which officers recovered two handguns along with several rounds of ammunition and a quantity of ganja.

According to the RCIPS, a man and woman, both age 45 of Bodden Town, were arrested as a result.

The man has since been formally charged with two counts of Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm, two counts of Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm (Ammunition), and Possession of a Controlled Drug (Ganja). He is expected to appear in court on Monday, August 29.

The woman has been granted bail as investigations continue.

The man is an officer with Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control. As a result of the arrest, the Director of Customs and Border Control has placed the officer on required leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

