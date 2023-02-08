Customers to experience CUC rate increases from January 2023 Loop Cayman Islands

Yesterday, February 7, 2023, Caribbean Utilities Company (CUC) reminded customers that the CUC Fuel Relief Programme ended in December 2022 and that CUC’s base rate increases would no longer be deferred as of January 1, 2023.

Now that CUC will collect these deferred amounts, some customers are curious how the rate increases will impact their monthly bills.

Regarding this, CUC explained: “The average residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month will see an increase in their bill of approximately CI$5.31 per month via the facilities charge and energy charge line items.”

CUC added that, in connection with the rate increases, there are ways that “you can minimize the impact on your bill by conserving how much energy you use on a daily basis.”

Some of the practical ways to conserve energy, according to information previously published by CUC, include the following:

Replacing incandescent light bulbs with compact fluorescent bulbs, which may reduce electricity usage for lighting by 75%, according to CUCUsing a programmable thermostat so that your air conditioning is used according to a pre-set schedule (this way, the equipment doesn’t operate as much as when you are asleep or when the house or part of the house is not occupied)Don’t place lamps or TV sets near your wall-mounted air conditioning thermostat. The thermostat senses heat rising from these appliances, which can cause the air conditioner to run longer than necessaryWhen using a dryer, avoid over-drying, as it represents a waste of energyUtilize LCD (liquid crystal display) TVs as they typically use less electricity than plasma. Running a plasma TV for three hours per day will use about 371 kilowatt-hours (kWh), while the LCD TV will use about 231 kWh per year.

By doing the above, CUC said:

These simple, low- or no-cost tips can assist you in making your energy decisions and in gaining greater control over your electric bill. By following these and other tips, you also will improve the comfort and convenience of your home. And you’ll help to protect the environment by using energy wisely.

CUC also suggests that if you have not yet done so, you can sign into the MYCUC portal and use Customer Connect to monitor your consumption.