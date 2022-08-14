CUC to distribute profits to shareholders this September Loop Cayman Islands

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. announced last week that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend of US$0.175 per Class A Ordinary Share, or an annualized dividend of US$0.70 per share.

The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 1, 2022.

CUC provides electricity to Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, under a non-exclusive Electricity Generation Licence expiring in 2039 and an exclusive Electricity Transmission and Distribution Licence expiring in 2028.

Further information is available at www.cuc-cayman.com.