CUC to distribute profits to shareholders this September Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
CUC to distribute profits to shareholders this September Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

CUC to distribute profits to shareholders this September

HSA says Paediatric Clinic relocating

Spectrum 2022 conference agenda to feature ESG and other key topics

Caymanian Students join OfReg for six week internship

Community steps up to support Academy Girls USA Cup football team

Maples Group announces 3 year partnership with Cayman Connection

Water Authority advises of service interruption on Sunday, Aug 14

Annual Healthcare Conference taking place in October

NAU gets new name and facelift under new Financial Assistance Bill

Cayman sends wanted fugitives back to Jamaica on Friday

Sunday Aug 14

28?C
Cayman News
Loop News

2 minutes ago

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. announced last week that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend of US$0.175 per Class A Ordinary Share, or an annualized dividend of US$0.70 per share.

The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 1, 2022.

CUC provides electricity to Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, under a non-exclusive Electricity Generation Licence expiring in 2039 and an exclusive Electricity Transmission and Distribution Licence expiring in 2028.

Further information is available at www.cuc-cayman.com.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Cayman News

CUC to distribute profits to shareholders this September

Sport

New-look Barcelona held 0-0 by Rayo in Lewandowski’s debut

Sport

Meltdown: Man United feel heat after 4-0 loss at Brentford

More From

Cayman News

NAU gets new name and facelift under new Financial Assistance Bill

Financial Assistance Bill replaces decades old Poor Persons (Relief) Act

Cayman News

Caymanian Students join OfReg for six week internship

See also

Three lucky and very excited Caymanian students joined the team at OfReg last month at the start of a six-week summer intern programme. Following a ‘Meet & Greet’ open day at the OfReg offices in

Cayman News

WORC and Border Control warn against work permit scam

Over the past few years, a number of advertisements have appeared online offering work to persons interested in moving to the Cayman Islands. Some of these advertisements were false as they did

Cayman News

Spectrum 2022 conference agenda to feature ESG and other key topics

Building on its’ success as a forum to bring together the key stakeholders in all aspects of the financial services industry, Spectrum, the annual financial services conference, announced it will take

Cayman News

Maples Group announces 3 year partnership with Cayman Connection

The Maples Group announced that it has agreed a three-year partnership with the non-profit organisation, Cayman Connection.
According to the Maples Group, the partnership is part of Cayman C

Cayman News

Cayman sends wanted fugitives back to Jamaica on Friday

The Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) confirmed that Jamaican nationals, Neville P. Butler and Ravan L. George, together with two of their male associates (also Jamaican nat