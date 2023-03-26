CUC suing two people for unpaid electricity bills Loop Cayman Islands

According to a plaint filed with the Summary Court on March 22, 2023, CUC is suing two men, one of Moxam Road, George Town, and the other of West End Cayman Brac, for alleged non-payment of CUC bills.

The complaint says that the men entered into a Customer Service Application dated October 2, 2020, whereby CUC agreed to supply electricity to the property where the men were staying.

The complaint noted that “In breach of the Agreement, the Defendants failed to pay the invoices as and when due.”

CUC then attempted to serve a Formal Demand Letter dated June 23, 2022, on one of the gentlemen, however, CUC learned that he was in prison. Another Demand Letter dated September 2, 2022, was therefore sent to the second man requesting payment of the full outstanding balance of CI$2,309.20.

The second man allegedly failed to comply with the Demand Letter, and CUC says it has suffered loss and damage as a result.

CUC is now seeking to recover the outstanding amount plus interest.