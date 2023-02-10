CUC customer service centre closing early Loop Cayman Islands
CUC customer service centre closing early
Friday Feb 10
14 minutes ago
Caribbean Utilities Company (CUC) is informing customers that its Customer Service Centre will close at 11am today (Friday, February 10) to walk-in customers.
Customer Service’s e-mail and telephone service will be unavailable from 11am through 3:00 pm to accommodate a company event.
