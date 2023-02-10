CUC customer service centre closing early Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass

Caribbean Utilities Company (CUC) is informing customers that its Customer Service Centre will close at 11am today (Friday, February 10) to walk-in customers.

Customer Service’s e-mail and telephone service will be unavailable from 11am through 3:00 pm to accommodate a company event.

