CUC agrees with government to provide relief on fuel costs this summer | Loop Cayman Islands

In a release today (July 1), Caribbean Utilities Company (CUC) explained that, in anticipation of the sharp increases in electricity costs due to rising global fuel prices, the Cayman Islands Government approached CUC in May 2022 to identify ways in which to provide meaningful financial assistance for residential consumers. The outcome of this was an agreement by CUC to apply a fuel credit to bills for residential customers only.

Who Qualifies for the Credit?

According to CUC, this Government assistance programme will offer a fuel cost credit for only those residential customers who have monthly consumption between 101 and 2,000 kWh. The fuel relief credit will only be applied to residential bills if the consumption is 2,000 kWh or lower. Residential customers with usage of greater than 2,000 kWh per month and lower than 101 kWh will not qualify for the government rebate.

No need to apply

The Government assistance credit will be automatically added to the bill via the CUC billing system.

Accordingly, please review your last month’s bill to determine your most recent consumption and your July 2021 bill. This will give you an estimate of what this July’s consumption may be.

Don’t forget, when additional family members occupy the house, consumption increases significantly! CUC customers can track their consumption via the online portal MyCUC.

When will the Credit be Applied?

The credit from this programme applies to energy consumed in July, August and September 2022 and billed in August, September and October respectively. Eligible residential Pre-Pay customers will receive a credit at the beginning of the following month.

July, August and September were chosen by the Government because residential electricity consumption in Grand Cayman is typically highest in these months (the average CUC residential customer consumes between 1,200 kWh and 1,300 kWh of electricity per month during the summer period).

What is the Amount of the Credit?

The Government assistance will be in the form of credit rate to be applied for the programme duration will reduce eligible customers’ fuel cost rate to an effective rate of $0.15 kWh for fuel costs. This assistance provides relief from the rapidly rising fuel prices and provides certainty during the three hottest months of the year. This approach will create fuel rate cost certainty for residential customers throughout the duration of the programme.

Short Term & Long Term

Some may say this is a “band-aid approach”. It is a short-term solution to an external, global problem of rising fuel prices. CUC said that it is working with stakeholders to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and thereby reduce the impact of fuel costs. However, such changes require time and regulatory permission.

In the interim, this effort by the Cayman Islands Government will help many of our customers. As a result of the increasing fuel costs and the increased cost of living worldwide, numerous countries and governments are taking similar actions to support their people. These include New Zealand, the United Kingdom and South Africa.

CUC has plans and designs and has proposed renewable options to the regulator for clean, stable cost energy and CUC will propose them again and again until we are successful in greening our grid and achieving CUC’s goals which are:

25% of energy produced via renewable energy sources by 2025,60% reduction of CO2 by 2030 and70% renewable energy by 2037.

The significant fuel cost increase that CUC has been anticipating is reflected in July fuel costs. The July 2022 electricity consumption (to be billed in August 2022) will reflect a Fuel Charge of CI$0.20 cents per kilowatt hour (“kWh”), this is CI$0.04 cents higher than last month. This cost will impact all consumption beginning on July 1, 2022.