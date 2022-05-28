Crisis Centre’s 7th Annual Power of The Purse event is in June | Loop Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands Crisis Centre said that they are having their 7th Annual Power of The Purse event on June 17, 2022 at 12pm at The Ritz-Carlton, featuring Keynote speaker Trish Kendall.

Members of the public are encouraged to come out and support the event as all funds raised will go towards a good public cause, being the valuable programmes of the Crisis Centre.

In addition to the fundraising, attendees will enjoy canap?s, wine and a special lunch and buffet. There will also be an opportunity to participate in a silent auction for designer handbags, together with chances to win a number of raffle prizes.

To sponsor a table, interested parties may contact the Crisis Centre’s fundraising committee at [email protected] Tables are limited to ten people and the cost is $2,500 per table.