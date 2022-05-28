Crisis Centre’s 7th Annual Power of The Purse event is in June | Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Crisis Centre’s 7th Annual Power of The Purse event is in June

The Cayman Islands Crisis Centre said that they are having their 7th Annual Power of The Purse event on June 17, 2022 at 12pm at The Ritz-Carlton, featuring Keynote speaker Trish Kendall.

Members of the public are encouraged to come out and support the event as all funds raised will go towards a good public cause, being the valuable programmes of the Crisis Centre.

In addition to the fundraising, attendees will enjoy canap?s, wine and a special lunch and buffet. There will also be an opportunity to participate in a silent auction for designer handbags, together with chances to win a number of raffle prizes.

To sponsor a table, interested parties may contact the Crisis Centre’s fundraising committee at [email protected] Tables are limited to ten people and the cost is $2,500 per table.

Crisis Centre's 7th Annual Power of The Purse event is in June

