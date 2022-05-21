Cricket Square completes groundbreaking for seventh phase | Loop Cayman Islands

Cricket Square announced on Friday, May 20, 2022 the groundbreaking of its seventh phase of development including a 150,000 square foot office building located on prime Elgin Avenue frontage and a new social hub to their food and beverage offerings.

The centerpiece of this latest phase will be a 7 storey building, to be called Pavilion East. “This is an exciting time for Cricket Square,” explained Clarence ‘King’ Flowers, CEO, Orchid Development. “When complete in 2024, Pavilion East will provide Class-A office space with expansive 20,000 sq ft floor plates with balcony views. Meeting todays environmental concerns is at the forefront of our minds and the new building will be LEED Gold Certified and will include solar panels, electric vehicle charging stations, grey water cisterns and efficient air conditioning and low-e glazing. Flowers went on to explain, “what makes this building truly unique is the opportunity for growth and future plans to expand into Phase 8, providing a future floor plate of 40,000 sq ft. The lobby entrance on the ground floor will be stunning, connecting Elgin Avenue through to the heart of Cricket Square, linking both Phases 7 and 8.

Cricket Square is the Cayman Islands’ best-established, dedicated business park in George Town and the single biggest dedicated corporate development in the Cayman Islands. Established in 1994, the ground-breaking of its seventh phase represents a further milestone not only for Cricket Square but also for the revitalisation of George Town.

Working in close collaboration with the Planning Department and George Town Revitalisation team, the focus has been on improvements to Elgin Avenue, making it more inviting for pedestrians, cyclists and bus services. Jeremy Superfine, Chief Operating Officer, Orchid Development added. “To date we have invested in over $1.5million to improve the CUC service along Elgin Avenue by removing the overhead cables and installing them underground, providing a more reliable service in the event of another catastrophic hurricane and making it more aesthetically pleasing.”

“In addition to offering world-class office space, in a strategic location, what makes Cricket Square special is the ambience and relaxed environment that the Flowers family have created”, said, Jeremy Superfine.

“Our tenants enjoy a well-balanced mix of amenities, delicious and nutritious food and drink options, plus an exclusive world-class corporate fitness and wellness centre, The Club.”

The new phase sees further growth for Cricket Square’s culinary offerings for tenants and the wider George Town community to enjoy, with the launch of The Duck, a coffee shop during the day and bar at night. “Sure to become the social hub of Cricket Square, The Duck will offer plenty of air conditioned space to network, socialise, host meetings and events for all to enjoy,’, he added.

At the event, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, law firm Carey Olsen, the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange and the Public Service Pensions Board were announced as the anchor tenants who will be moving into the new building on completion.

Leasing opportunities are available throughout Cricket Square and more details can be found at cricketsquare.com