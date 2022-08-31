CPA wants govt agencies to respond quicker to planning applications Loop Cayman Islands

A source close to the Central Planning Authority (CPA) said that a number of applications before the CPA were adjourned recently because the CPA did not receive timely comments on the relevant application from one or more government agencies. The situation is “clogging up the CPA agenda” and, as such, any government agency which is aware that it is not submitting its comments to the CPA on the timely basis should make adjustments to ensure the smooth operation of the vital CPA approval process.

Reason for delays

Regarding the submission delays, it is understood that, sometimes a government agency may fail to respond on time because of resource issues.

For example, only a handful of employees may be available at the government agency to review and comment on the high volume of CPA applications. These employees are expected to complete the reviews quickly, but, at the same time, efficiently manage their daily workloads at the government agency. This can make priorities complicated for government agency staff, who sometimes cannot find the time or do not have the opportunity to review a CPA matter within the timeframe stipulated by the CPA.

Unfortunately, delays in response times do not just raise concerns between the CPA and the relevant government agency, but they may impact outcomes for the public.

To illustrate this and the resulting “domino effect”, a CPA source pointed to “26 million worth [of] projects put on hold in one day” because the CPA did not receive the relevant government agency’s comments by the time that the CPA was scheduled to hear the relevant planning application.

Solutions

Speaking to a source close to one government agency, Loop understands that that agency is in the process of hiring additional staff to address the CPA’s concerns of slow response times or non-submission of agency comments.

If the agency is able to efficiently address the high volume of CPA applications through the new staff hire, this could improve the outcomes for the CPA and the public.