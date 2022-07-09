COVID-19 sub-variants beginning to evade antibodies

While Omicron variants BA.1 and BA.2 are still the predominant strains causing COVID-19 in the country, Dr. Melissa Diaz Musa says that may soon change.

by Khaila Gentle

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. July 7, 2022

The number of new daily COVID-19 cases has fallen below 200 for the first time in a week (with 161 new cases confirmed at the time of writing), but Director of Public Health and Wellness Dr. Melissa Diaz Musa says that Belize is still very much in the midst of its fifth wave. And while results from recent genome sequencing have revealed that Omicron variants BA.1 and BA.2 are still the predominant COVID-19 strains in the country, that may change as soon as next week.

According to Dr. Diaz Musa, at present, more samples are being sequenced, and it is likely that the presence of the BA.4 and BA.5 strains will be detected. As the dynamics of the pandemic continue to shift, the Ministry of Health & Wellness has noted slight changes in the symptoms being presented by persons with COVID-19.

“Our hospitalization rates have been the same. We haven’t seen a significant increase. What I can say is that the symptoms that are being reported have shifted a little bit from previously, because with Omicron BA.1 and 2 we know that a lot of the symptoms were upper respiratory tract, or sore throat…a runny nose, sinusitis, and headache. Now we are seeing persons presenting a little bit more with cough—some people have developed pneumonia and are treated with antibiotics at home,” said the Director.

Dr. Diaz Musa noted that compounded with the fact that the symptoms of the newest COVID-19 sub-variants are slightly more severe than their previous counterparts, is recent scientific evidence that reveals the antibodies—whether through vaccines or being previously exposed to the virus—are less effective against BA.4 and BA.5.

“We know that because of the significant mutations, this virus is evading these antibodies three or four times more than with the previous sub-variants, so it’s something of concern as well,” she said.

Nevertheless, Dr. Musa Diaz maintains that vaccines continue to provide protection against severe illness and hospitalization. While there have been claims that the new sub-variants have also been eluding rapid tests, Dr. Melissa Diaz says that that has not been proven as yet.