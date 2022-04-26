COVID-19 figures for April 26, 2022 | Loop Cayman Islands

Public Health has released the below COVID-19 figures for 26 April.

Positive cases

Positive cases reported to Public Health during the period were as follows:

Sunday

24/04/2022

57

Monday

25/04/2022

95

Active cases

There are 970 estimated active cases of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands.

Hospitalisation

Six persons are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 related causes, two of whom are unvaccinated.

The 7-day rolling average for 26 April is 74.

Sister Islands

The Sister Islands reported nine new cases, leaving total cases since the beginning of the pandemic at 702.