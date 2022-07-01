COVID-19 data released for Epidemiological Week 25 | Loop Cayman Islands

The COVID-19 data for Epidemiological Week 25 (June 19 – 25, 2022) has now been released. The key message is that epidemiological metrics have fluctuated the past few weeks and ongoing transmission appears to be plateauing rather than declining after the recent wave of infections. A summary is set out below.

International Situation

Globally, there has been a decline in COVID-19 cases and deaths reported in the previous week. Omicron continues to be the predominant variant circulating internationally, specifically in the BA.2 lineage and BA.5 lineage.

Cayman Islands Local Trends

In the Cayman Islands, an increase has been reported in key indicators over the past week, with an increase of 15 per cent in the case rate from 532 cases per 100,000 population to 611 cases per 100,000. The number of newly confirmed cases has increased to 424 in Epi Week 25 from 369. The number of testing conducted in the past week has remained relatively stable and test positivity has increased slightly to 28 per cent from 26 per cent in the previous week. One new death has been reported in Epi Week 25, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 29.

Hospital Admissions

Ten new admissions were registered during Epi. Week 25, an increase from the previous reporting week where five new admissions were reported. Of the ten admissions, six were admitted due to COVID-19 morbidity, and four were patients were detected on screening. A total of 12 patients required inpatient treatment, which increased from 9 patients in the previous week.

Vaccination

During Epi. Week 25, there were 134 adults who received a COVID-19 vaccine (48 first dose and 86 second dose) and 66 children (22 first dosed and 44 second dose). Among those over 20 years of age, vaccine coverage of the booster (third dose) is 42.8 per cent and among those over 70 years the booster coverage is 68.7 per cent.