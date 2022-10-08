Cop shoots man allegedly raping his ex-common-law

GUINEA GRASS, Orange Walk District, Thurs. Oct. 6, 2022

The Orange Walk CIB is currently investigating a police-related shooting that occurred when officers were responding to a domestic violence complaint yesterday. The man who was shot, Daniel Vasquez, 37, had allegedly been raping his ex-common-law wife, and their daughter had run to get help—prompting a neighbor of the woman to make a report to the police, who arrived shortly after and entered the house.

According to initial reports, when the police attempted to intervene, Vasquez attacked them with a hammer, and he was then shot in the leg by one of the officers and was subsequently taken to the Northern Regional Hospital, where he received treatment and is currently under police guard.

Vasquez reportedly has been accused of previous acts of violence against his ex-common law wife. Just this past Monday, he was convicted in court for damage to property following a report made by his former partner.

The Orange Walk police and the Domestic Violence Unit are currently investigating both the alleged rape and the police-related shooting.