Common types of breast cancer Loop Cayman Islands

Breast cancer can be categorized into a number of different subtypes based on where it first appears in the breast, how much it has spread, and other characteristics.

Your doctor can identify the type of breast cancer you have using a tissue sample from your breast biopsy or, if you’ve already had surgery, using the tumour. This information helps your doctor decide which treatment options are most appropriate for you.

Here are a few of the most common types of breast cancer.

Invasive breast cancer

Breast cancer that has spread into the breast tissue around it is referred to as invasive (or infiltrating). The two most common types are determined by where in the breast they start to grow.

Invasive ductal carcinoma (IDC)

The milk ducts, which are the tubes that carry milk from the lobules to the nipple, are where invasive ductal carcinoma, or IDC, develops. According to breastcancer.org, a little more than 80% of all breast cancers are invasive ductal carcinomas, making it the most prevalent type.

Invasive lobular carcinoma (ILC)

Invasive lobular carcinoma (ILC) is a type of invasive breast cancer that begins in the lobules, or milk-producing glands in the breast. It is the second most prevalent type of breast cancer, accounting for 10% of all invasive breast cancers.

Other types include:

Triple-negative breast cancer

Triple-negative breast cancer is an aggressive subtype of invasive breast cancer that doesn’t have extra HER2 proteins and tests negative for both progesterone and estrogen receptors. Invasive triple-negative breast cancers make up about 12% of all breast cancers.

Inflammatory breast cancer

Compared to other types of breast cancer, inflammatory breast cancer has a tendency to spread more quickly and can be found in the ducts or lobules. Its name comes from the inflammatory symptoms it produces, which typically include redness and swelling on the breast’s surface. Due to these symptoms, breast infection is frequently misdiagnosed. According to the American Cancer Society, one in three patients with this type of cancer does not receive a diagnosis until the disease has spread to other parts of the body and is at an advanced stage (ACS). Inflammatory breast cancer has a lower survival rate due to these factors.

Metastatic breast cancer

Known also as stage IV breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer is an invasive form of the disease that has spread to organs other than the breast, such as the bones, liver, lungs, or brain. Metastatic breast cancer can occur months or years after the initial treatment.

Non-invasive breast cancer

Non-invasive (also known as in situ) breast cancer refers to cases in which the disease has not spread past the original breast tissue. The term “precancer” is also used to describe non-invasive breast cancers. Non-invasive breast cancer mainly comes in two forms:

Ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS)

Non-invasive breast cancer that has not spread past the milk ducts where it first appeared is known as ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS). Although DCIS is not immediately life-threatening, it is thought to be a precursor to invasive breast cancer and raises the possibility of getting it later in life. DCIS accounts for roughly 16% of all breast cancer diagnoses.

Lobular carcinoma in situ (LCIS)

Breast cancer that has not spread outside the original lobules where it began is called lobular carcinoma in situ (LCIS). Though it goes by the name of breast cancer, LCIS is actually a benign breast condition.

Be sure to see your doctor as soon as possible if you experience any breast cancer-related symptoms that concern you.