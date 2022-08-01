Coast Guard rescues people from capsized vessel Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
Coast Guard rescues people from capsized vessel Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Coast Guard rescues people from capsized vessel

Voters seek “human touch,” not just tweets and infomercials

Police investigate fatal collision on South Church Street, July 31

Garvin Park closure extended to August 4 for sargassum cleanup

Power outage impacts over 11,000 CUC customers this Sunday

Wanted man arrested on Saturday for suspicion of robbery

Conolly: “I will continue to challenge the Education Minister”

Montego Bay tops global ranking: best tourism recovering destination

Department of Community Rehabilitation partners with Barbados

Last call for Young Chef Young Waiter competition

Monday Aug 01

29?C
Cayman News
Loop News

46 minutes ago

According to a report from Radio Cayman, the Cayman Islands Coast Guard reported that, before 8pm on Sunday night, 9-1-1 got a report of a capsized vessel with people in the water near 12 mile bank. The Coast Guard and RCIPS Air Operations Unit were deployed to search and rescue the people.

Shortly after taking off, the boat and it’s passengers were located by the RCIPS helicopter who relayed the coordinates to the responding Coast Guard Vessel already en route.

All three people were rescued and taken to George Town Harbour where they were met by medical first responders.

(Source: Radio Cayman)

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Cayman News

Coast Guard rescues people from capsized vessel

Sport

Luggage problem delays start of West Indies vs India T20

Entertainment

Star Trek’s Lt. Uhura, Nichelle Nichols, dies at 89

More From

Cayman News

Couple have close encounter with Tiger shark in Cayman

Tiger shark was within feet of divers

Cayman News

Garvin Park closure extended to August 4 for sargassum cleanup

See also

The Ministry of Sustainability & Climate Resiliency and the Department of Environment advise that the closure to Garvin Park (Liars Tree) in West Bay is extended through Thursday, August 4 to cont

Caribbean News

Montego Bay tops global ranking: best tourism recovering destination

Montego Bay has topped a global ranking of best recovering destinations published by media publishing and events giant World Travel Market.
The World Travel Market forecasting report says that summ

Cayman News

Conolly: “I will continue to challenge the Education Minister”

Readers are asked to note that Op-eds do not necessarily reflect the opinions or beliefs of Loop Cayman.
By Barbara Conolly, Shadow Minister for Education
An Education Strategy That Adds Up

Cayman News

Road closures on July 30 for Pride Parade

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) is informing the public about the following road closures taking place in stages, on Saturday, July 30 between 2pm and 6pm, in order to facilitate

Cayman News

Police investigate fatal collision on South Church Street, July 31

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, just after 12:25am on July 31, 2022 the RCIPS and other emergency services were dispatched to South Church Street in George Town whe