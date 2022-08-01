Coast Guard rescues people from capsized vessel Loop Cayman Islands

According to a report from Radio Cayman, the Cayman Islands Coast Guard reported that, before 8pm on Sunday night, 9-1-1 got a report of a capsized vessel with people in the water near 12 mile bank. The Coast Guard and RCIPS Air Operations Unit were deployed to search and rescue the people.

Shortly after taking off, the boat and it’s passengers were located by the RCIPS helicopter who relayed the coordinates to the responding Coast Guard Vessel already en route.

All three people were rescued and taken to George Town Harbour where they were met by medical first responders.

(Source: Radio Cayman)