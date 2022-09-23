Coast Guard issues storm safety reminders for boat owners Loop Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands Coast Guard wishes to advise all members of the public to be on alert and stay informed. At this time, for your safety, we ask that you heed storm warnings, avoid the water and coastal waterways and start making preparations as Hurricane and Tropical storms may be life-threatening.

Commander of the Cayman Islands Coast Guard, Cdr Robert Scotland said:

Storms produce incredible winds and waves. We are urging the community to remain off the water throughout the weekend. During the height of a storm, our capacity to conduct rescues may be limited or non-existent, but our staff is prepared to respond to crises as soon as the storm has passed.

Boat safety reminders

Boat owners are encouraged to be proactive, and are encouraged to adhere to the following stepsBoat owners are recommended to shift their vessels inland and secure them where they will be less susceptible to becoming unmoored or sustaining damageIn case of high winds, mooring lines should be doubledTransportable boats should be removed from the water and stored in a location that is not prone to floodingBoat Owners who are unable to relocate their boats are encouraged to leave their boats in the waterRemove EPIRBs and secure life rings, life jackets, and small boats. As, if these items are not adequately secured, they may escape, necessitating the diversion of valuable search and rescue efforts and putting first responders in harm’s way to ensure that no one is in danger.

Stay informed and be prepared by visiting www.gov.ky and www.caymanprepared.gov.ky or tune in to Radio Cayman 89.9FM.