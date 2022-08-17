Classroom learning resumes across country

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Aug. 15, 2022 As a new school year approaches, schools across the country are preparing to fully resume a mode of learning that was the norm prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic: face-to-face learning in the classroom.

When members of the local media caught up with the Minister of Education, Hon. Francis Fonseca, he remarked that the nation’s education system is ready to make a full restart.

“It’s obviously been a challenging period for education and for our country, but we believe our education system is ready to make a full restart. So we’ve been working with all of our stakeholders in education, and we’re excited about the opportunity this year. We’ve been doing a lot of work over the summer. We’ve had a very good ‘Let’s Catch Up’ summer program, and still going on, to try to help targeted groups of young people so that they’re better ready for the new school year. So a lot of work has been going on, and we think we’ll have a very successful academic year,” said Hon. Fonseca.

Hon. Fonseca also noted, in regard to a program that has been introduced to provide free education to four Southside schools: “We’re on target with the Education Upliftment Project, ‘Together We Rise’—four government schools on the Southside of Belize City, so things are going well. That’s a comprehensive program that not only provides free tuition and fees but also provides a healthy start [for] feeding programs in each of these schools. We provide our students with uniforms, books, with digital devices and we’re also doing infrastructure work at these schools to improve the learning environment. So everything is on track, and we’re excited for the new school year.”