CIMA makes charitable donation to Crisis Centre | Loop Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) shared that, as part of CIMA’s 25th anniversary celebrations, it is boosting contributions to numerous charitable events aimed at helping those in need.

The most recent donation shared by CIMA was a truckload of women’s and children clothing, shoes, toys, books and baby supplies provided to the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre by members of staff at CIMA.

The reason that the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre was chosen is because it is a local charitable organisation that provides support to all victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse through various services and programmes. Such programmes include a 24-hour crisis hotline at 345 943 2422, parenting education, an emergency shelter, a children and youth programme, teen and young adults lounge, outreach programme and kids helpline at 345 649 5437.

With all of these programmes in need of support, CIMA’s generous efforts are acknowledged and will hopefully go a long way.