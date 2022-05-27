CIMA issues regulatory notice on reliance on third parties for KYC | Loop Cayman Islands

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
CIMA issues regulatory notice on reliance on third parties for KYC | Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

CIMA issues regulatory notice on reliance on third parties for KYC

Maritime safety and exclusion during Air Show

Drones prohibited during Air Show

Cayman economy expanded by 1.7% in the first nine months of 2021

Cayman COVID travel regulations extended

Digicel Business raises $26,547 for Inclusion Cayman

Mango Tree, SportsMax, prizes & bikinis at the Champions League finals

NRA board chairman shares experiences: salary, role, responsibilities

Road fatality a suspected DUI

Road closed in George Town today for Lying in State for AJ Miller

Friday May 27

28?C
Cayman News
Loop News

35 minutes ago

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (the “Authority”) recently issued a notice reminding all regulated entities of their obligations in respect of the application of third-party reliance testing for a person acting as an agent/nominee (including nominee investors) (“Nominee”) or eligible introducer (“EI”) under Regulations 24 and 25 of the Anti-Money Laundering Regulations (2020 Revision) (“AMLRs”) and the Guidance Notes on the Prevention and Detection of Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Proliferation Financing in the Cayman Islands, 5 June 2020 (“GNs”).

According to the Authority, regulated entities are required to conduct third party reliance testing in instances where an EI is being relied upon under Regulation 25 of the AMLRs. Regulated entities are also required to obtain a written assurance in the form required in Regulation 24 of the AMLRs from a person acting as, or appearing to act as, a Nominee for a principal, and conduct third party reliance testing.

The written assurance provided by the Nominee must confirm, amongst other things, that the Nominee will provide to the regulated entity copies of any identification and verification data obtained by the Nominee for the purposes of satisfying the Nominee the requirements of customer due diligence. The Nominee must provide this information on request and without delay.

In the absence of such reliance testing, neither the Authority nor the person carrying out relevant financial business can be satisfied that either the EI or the Nominee has conducted the requisite customer due diligence to obtain evidence of the identity of the principal or beneficial owner, and that the EI or the agent/nominee is, in fact, able to provide it upon request in accordance with Regulations 25(1) and 24(2), respectively. In these circumstances, the person carrying out relevant financial business should determine whether it is still appropriate to continue to rely on Regulations 24 or 25.

The Authority reiterates that, as set out Regulations 24(3) and 25(3), the regulated entity relying on an EI or Nominee retains ultimate responsibility for compliance with the customer due diligence requirements under the AMLRs.

Parties who require any further information should email [email protected]

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Man?’s Liverpool future in balance ahead of Champions League final

Cayman News

CIMA issues regulatory notice on reliance on third parties for KYC

Lifestyle

CaribbeanMoms.com podcast launches in Jamaica

More From

Cayman News

Digicel Business raises $26,547 for Inclusion Cayman

This year, Digicel Business Cayman’s annual 18-hole Golf Tournament which was held at the North Sound Golf Club on May 6, with the dual purpose of “raising funds for charity and spending time with cus

Cayman News

See also

Mango Tree, SportsMax, prizes & bikinis at the Champions League finals

The football world’s most prestigious club tournament, the UEFA Champions League, which has been running since September, is finally down to the last two teams. Real Madrid and Liverpool are scheduled

Cayman News

NRA board chairman shares experiences: salary, role, responsibilities

There are a lot assumptions about how much board members make and what they do for public authorities to earn whatever they make. In order to get some insight, Loop News sat down with Alric Lind

Travel

Cayman COVID travel regulations extended

Cayman’s Control of Covid-19 (Travel) (No. 2) Regulations, 2022 have been extended until June 30, 2022. They were originally scheduled to expire at the end of May.
The regulations, which originally

Cayman News

Road fatality a suspected DUI

A man from West Bay was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of DUI following an accident which resulted in the death of another man during the early morning hours of May 26.
On Thursday, the Royal Ca

Cayman News

COVID-19 numbers for May 23, 2022 show that most numbers are down

The Ministry of Health & Wellness said that Public Health has now released COVID-19 figures for May 23, 2022. While it is still too early to make a definitive statement about any COVID-