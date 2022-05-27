Chinese private jet charter to offer commercial services from Cayman | Loop Cayman Islands

TAG Aviation, recipient of China’s Leading Private Jet Charter 2021 by World Travel Awards, has been awarded an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) for fixed wing commercial operations by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands (CAACI).

The operator has already opened a dedicated Cayman office and operates fourteen aircraft on the Cayman Islands Aircraft Registry: Gulfstream V, Gulfstream-VI, Bombardier-700, Dassault Falcon 7X and an Airbus A318. In addition, they hold a CAMO (Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation) approval which allows them to provide aircraft maintenance in accordance to their maintenance program. CAACI’s relationship with TAG Aviation goes back to 2011, when a Bombardier -700 was registered with the authority.

A Gulfstream 650 will be operated by Tag Aviation (Cayman) under the SEZ AOC.

TAG Aviation says that “the G650ER is a jet that flies at more than 92 per cent of the speed of sound for thousands of miles with fly-by-wire precision. That same design innovation created a quieter, roomier, more adaptable cabin teeming with advanced technology.” The Gulfstream 650 can accommodate up to 14 passengers.

Inside of the Gulfstream G650ER; Image source: TAG Aviation

Receiving the Cayman AOC will further enhance TAG Aviation’s aircraft management and charter service portfolio activities. The company also holds AOC’s from San Marino, Malta and UK and currently manages a fleet of 80 business jets.

“The Cayman AOC allows us to extend the scope of TAG’s capabilities and widen our range of bespoke services to our clients by providing the flexibility of various operating solutions,” said Steven Young, President of TAG Aviation

“We are pleased to issue TAG Aviation (Cayman) SEZC with a Cayman Islands Air Operator Certificate. TAG has been a longstanding operator of Cayman Islands registered aircraft for private owners and we are delighted that they will now provide commercial air transport services under Cayman Islands jurisdiction. This evolution to commercial operations demonstrates mutual confidence held by our respective organisations in assuring safe and compliant operations. This also bodes well for the Cayman Islands Aircraft Registry with TAG being a leading operator of Cayman registered aircraft. We look forward to their continued growth and success as they serve the needs of this dynamic industry.

We also want to acknowledge the strategic partnership between the Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands (CAACI) and Cayman Enterprise City (CEC) that provides key elements required for the jurisdictional establishment for operators engaged in commercial operations offshore,” said Director-General of Civil Aviation, Mr. Richard Smith.

The Gulfstream G650ER; Image source: TAG Aviation

“We are delighted to have obtained this AOC from CAACI, enabling us to expand our commercial aircraft operations for our clients. The CAACI certification team worked both collaboratively and proactively with TAG throughout the whole process,” said Julyn Tan, Accountable Manager of TAG Aviation (Cayman) SEZC.

CAACI and Cayman Enterprise City are jointly marketing the Cayman Islands to the business and corporate aviation industry, promoting its robust regulatory environment, neutral tax status, sound legal and finance systems and first-world life style.