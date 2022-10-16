Chile issues first i.d. not requiring people to identify gender Loop Cayman Islands

Shane Aguila Cienfuegos Cortes posted a series of stories on an Instagram account yesterday confirming that Cienfuegos has become the first person in Chile to receive a national identification card as a non-binary person.

For those who are unfamiliar with the term “non-binary,” various sources indicate that the reference means that a person “does not fit into the traditional binary categories of male and female.”

Explaining more on the subject, Lee Phillips, psychotherapist and certified sex and couples counsellor, said on Oprahdaily.com that: “Gender identity is an identifier someone uses to communicate how they understand their personal gender, navigate within or outside our societal gender systems, and/or desire to be perceived by others. Non-binary means existing or identifying outside the sex/gender binary, neither man nor woman, or being partially or a combination of these things.”

So, rather than meaning identified as a male or female, an “X” will appear under the gender section of Cienfuegos’ identification. As such, Cienfuegos is now free to enjoy a life without those labels.