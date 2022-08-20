‘Children’s Colouring Day’ at GT library next Saturday! Loop Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands Public Library Service invites the public to ‘Children’s Colouring Day’ at the George Town Library parking lot on Saturday, August 27, 2022, starting at 10:30 am.

According to Acting Director of the Library, Mr Kevin Goring, “Children’s Colouring Day will be the perfect opportunity for budding young artists to come out and express themselves creatively and enjoy the company of their friends and family members.”

The Library is a staunch advocate of lifelong learning; hence we fully support the development of creative minds as artistic expression in childhood often leads to successful careers in various disciplines. Therefore, the Library will be supplying a variety of supplies, ranging from crayons, markers and pencils to paints, chalk, canvas and construction paper, to ensure that everyone has the tools to be creative.

Mr Goring added.

Mr Goring also noted that all children ages two and up are encouraged to attend, with a prize raffle and refreshments available for everyone.

Admission is free, and there is no need to register. However, space is limited, so show up early to ensure you make the most of this fun-filled day.

Mr Goring explained further.

For more information about Children’s Colouring Day, please contact the George Town Public Library by telephone at 949-5159 or email at [email protected]