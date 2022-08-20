‘Children’s Colouring Day’ at GT library next Saturday! Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
‘Children’s Colouring Day’ at GT library next Saturday! Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

‘Children’s Colouring Day’ at GT library next Saturday!

Changes to limited liability company rules coming soon

Public Health spotlight on Monkeypox, Arthritis and COVID-19

Assistance for new students in the UK

Opinion: Making government agencies accountable and responsible

Bodies of primary school children found in suitcases in New Zealand

Two cars crash on Esterley Tibbetts Highway, DUI suspected

NRA to better “streamline” claims settlement processes for land claims

Climate change survey results published by government

Government says tourism recovery milestone achieved

Saturday Aug 20

30?C
Cayman News
Loop News

1 minutes ago

The Cayman Islands Public Library Service invites the public to ‘Children’s Colouring Day’ at the George Town Library parking lot on Saturday, August 27, 2022, starting at 10:30 am.

According to Acting Director of the Library, Mr Kevin Goring, “Children’s Colouring Day will be the perfect opportunity for budding young artists to come out and express themselves creatively and enjoy the company of their friends and family members.”

The Library is a staunch advocate of lifelong learning; hence we fully support the development of creative minds as artistic expression in childhood often leads to successful careers in various disciplines. Therefore, the Library will be supplying a variety of supplies, ranging from crayons, markers and pencils to paints, chalk, canvas and construction paper, to ensure that everyone has the tools to be creative.

Mr Goring added.

Mr Goring also noted that all children ages two and up are encouraged to attend, with a prize raffle and refreshments available for everyone.

Admission is free, and there is no need to register. However, space is limited, so show up early to ensure you make the most of this fun-filled day.

Mr Goring explained further.

For more information about Children’s Colouring Day, please contact the George Town Public Library by telephone at 949-5159 or email at [email protected]

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Cayman News

‘Children’s Colouring Day’ at GT library next Saturday!

Cayman News

Changes to limited liability company rules coming soon

Sport

Man United reach deal to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid

More From

Cayman News

Assistance for new students in the UK

Students from the Cayman Islands who possess passports other than a British passport require a student visa to study in the UK – this includes students with BOTC/Cayman passports. The latest informati

Cayman News

See also

Two cars crash on Esterley Tibbetts Highway, DUI suspected

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, just after 7:35pm on Wednesday, August 17, police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Centre to

World News

Bodies of primary school children found in suitcases in New Zealand

Police say discovery was made after suitcases purchased at online auction

Cayman News

Public Health spotlight on Monkeypox, Arthritis and COVID-19

The Public Health department has now published its weekly Public Health Spotlight on Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases. A summary of findings is set out below.
Monkeypox
In 2022,

Cayman News

Government says tourism recovery milestone achieved

The government said that the Cayman Islands has achieved an important milestone in efforts to rebuild stayover tourism arrivals.
The milestone, according to an airlift capacity report created

Cayman News

Small Business: Orville Richardson- art and new starts in Windsor Park

Every week, half way up on Oakmill Street in Windsor Park, residents and drivers passing through the area can stop by Orville Richardson for some fish, mangoes, starfruit, breadfruit, scallion, brocco