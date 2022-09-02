Chef dies after CGB wreck

Police investigating

A 57-year-old chef died on Saturday following a vehicular wreck at Cane Garden Bay Hill, according to the Police Information Office.

Joyce Orine George, of Romney Park, was pronounced dead on arrival at Dr. D. Orlando Smith Hospital on Saturday, the PIO stated.

Ms. George, of Dominica, worked as a chef at Quito’s Gazebo in Cane Garden Bay, according to the company. Police said they responded to the scene of the collision shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday. They found a vehicle with extensive front-end damage against a retaining wall, and Ms. George, the driver, was unresponsive, according to the PIO.

Late on Saturday night, Quito’s Gazebo updated its Facebook page with a note announcing the death.

“She was a loved member of our kitchen team,” the company stated. “We were all blessed to have shared time with her and for all she shared with us. She was a ray of sunshine every day.”

In the comments section under the post, tributes poured in from customers, co-workers and friends. “So heartbreaking! My deepest condolences to her family and friends,” one Facebook user posted. “She was a beautiful and kind lady and will be sorely missed.”

The cause of the collision is still being investigated, police said.