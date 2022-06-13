Charity & club memberships can build your social standing and networks | Loop Cayman Islands

Involvement in non-profit organisations or clubs in the Cayman Islands can elevate your social status. This is primarily because of the connections that you can make and how they typically translate into the development of further relationships and access to new opportunities.

Making a connection

Making a connection is easy too. You simply have to go through the membership or volunteer process and, once accepted, complete the simple task of conducting yourself well, showing respect to others and being competent with regard to your role in the organisation or club, as the case may be.

As to being competent, this does not mean that you have to win every squash match or raise the most funds at a fundraising event. However, it does mean that you must play well or make a meaningful contribution.

Development of further relationships

Once club or association members hear about or see the positive things that you are doing, they may develop a keen interest in getting to know you on a deeper level, perhaps even wanting to get involved in the thing you are doing so well in or invite you to an activity that they are involved in outside the organisation or the club.

Interaction with other members or volunteers in this way often leads to introductions to their colleagues, who are members of other networks. As one exchange leads to the next, your social network soon expands, along with your positive influence or impact on other people. New groups or networks may even grow to see you as an authority on a subject and, perhaps, seek your advice.

New opportunities

Becoming the go-to person as a result of these exchanges could mean you are people’s first choice when it comes to new ideas or opportunities. For example, you may be asked if you are interested in participating in a new venture, applying for a scholarship or making a horizontal or upward shift in your career via a job offer that someone else is leading. This is not to say though, that you will be able to circumvent the system or skip the line somehow. It just means you are one of the first points of contact, an enviable position to be in on a small island where connections and reputation are keys to becoming and remaining well-established.

When you arrive

Taking one of the opportunities offered to you and excelling at it may eventually take you to one of your highest points socially (with your networks) and professionally (with your post). Very important too is that the principles which you learn to get there should never leave you. So, remain sincere, continue to be kind and be generous. A good heart in a humble, successful person is, after-all, where you find the real class. That’s the real prestige.