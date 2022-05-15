Charity Auto Show happening on May 16, roads to be closed | Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) is advising the public of road closures taking place to facilitate the Cayman Islands Charity Auto Show, part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, happening in Central George Town on Mon