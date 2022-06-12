Charities and clubs; how they help to build your social networks | Loop Cayman Islands

Involvement in non-profit organisations or clubs in the Cayman Islands can elevate your social status. This is primarily because of the connections that you can make and how they typically translate into the development of further relationships and access to new opportunities.

Making a connection

Making a connection is easy too. You simply have to go through the membership or volunteer process and, once accepted, complete the simple task of conducting yourself well, showing respect t to others and being competent with respect to your role at the organisation or club, as the case may be.

As to being competent, this does not mean that you have to win every squash match or raise the most funds at a fundraising event. However, it does mean that you must play well or make a meaningful contribution that reaches the eyes and ears of everyone… without showing off of course.

Development of further relationships

Once club or association members hear about or see the positive things that you are doing, they will develop a keen interest in meeting you, perhaps even wanting to get involved in the thing you are doing so well in or invite you to an activity that they are involved in outside the organisation or the club.

Interaction with other members or volunteers in this way often leads to introductions to their colleagues, who are members of other networks. As one exchange leads to the next, your social network soon expands, along with your influence or impact on other people. New groups or networks may even grow to see you as an authority on a subject and, perhaps, seek your advice.

New opportunities

Becoming the go-to person as a result of these exchanges could mean you are people’s first choice when it comes to new opportunities. For example, you may be asked if you are interested in participating in a new venture, applying for a scholarship or making a horizontal or upward shift in employment via a job offer that someone else is leading. This is not to say though, that you will be able to circumvent the system or skip the line somehow. It just means you are one of the first points of contact, an enviable position to be in on a small island where connections and reputation are important considerations for advancement.

When you arrive

Taking one of the opportunities offered to you and excelling at it may eventually take you to one of your highest points socially (with your networks) and professionally (with your post). The principles which you learned to get there, however, should never leave you. Remain sincere. Be generous. That’s the real class. The real prestige.