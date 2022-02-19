CDC Tweet: Wait until symptoms are better before taking booster shot | Loop Cayman Islands

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention said on its Twitter account on Thursday, February 18 that if you tested positive for COVID-19, you should still get a booster shot, however, there is a catch.

According to the CDC tweet, you should wait until your symptoms get better and your isolation period has ended to get your booster shot.

Also, the CDC said on its website that there are other recommended periods that should pass after your vaccine shots before you take your booster shot.

In the case of Pfizer-BioNTech, everyone 12 years and older should wait for at least five months after completing their primary COVID-19 vaccination series before they take the booster.

In the case of Moderna, adults 18 years and older should wait for at least five months after completing their primary COVID-19 vaccination series before they take the booster.

In the case of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen, adults 18 years and older should wait for at least two months after receiving their J&J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccination before they take the booster.

Allergies

Regarding allergic reactions, CDC said that, while these are rare, anyone who had a severe allergic reaction after getting an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) should not get another dose of either of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

In addition, anyone who had a severe allergic reaction after receiving Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen (J&J/Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine, should not receive another dose of that vaccine.

Notwithstanding the above, the CDC said that you should talk to your doctor or vaccine provider if you have questions.

Other common side effects

Other than allergic reactions, the CDC staid that common side effects reported for booster shots include the following:

PainRednessSwellingTirednessHeadacheMuscle painChillsFeverNausea

In any event, the CDC recommends that you speak to your doctor if you have any questions regarding any of the above.