CBC invites public to goods auction next weekend Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Customs & Border Control Service (CBC) would like to advise the public of their upcoming Public Auction on undeclared and seized goods.

According to CBC, various categories of goods will be auctioned from 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Saturday, October 22 in the parking lot of CBC Headquarters, located at 42 Owen Roberts Drive, George Town.

Items for auction include:

ElectronicsClothing and ShoesOffice and School SuppliesAutomotive Parts, Accessories and ToolsCosmetics, Beauty and Fashion AccessoriesHome, Health and Fitness

