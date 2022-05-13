Cayman’s new Hilton rooms echo “bleisure” concept | Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
NCB Group recently shared a look inside the model room for its award-winning boutique hotel, Kailani, a Curio Collection by Hilton Hotel, with visiting representatives from Hilton, the hotel partner on the local developer’s first hospitality ventur