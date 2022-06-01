Cayman’s first green turtle nest of 2022 is the second earliest ever! | Loop Cayman Islands

The Turtle Team at the Cayman Islands Department of the Environment (DoE) received a surprise on May 25 with the season’s first green turtle (Chelonia mydas) nest, the second earliest green nest recorded since monitoring began in 1998.

Green turtles usually start nesting in mid-June. According to the DoE, green turtle nests can be identified by the deep pit and mound they leave in the sand and the tracks also differ from loggerhead or hawksbill turtles.

The earliest ever nest recorded was on May 21 in 2013, just 4 days earlier than that of 2022.

Each nesting season the female green turtle returns to the beach to nest an average of five times at fortnightly intervals. DoE’s Turtle Team tags nesting turtles so that they can be individually identified, allowing them to learn more about the nesting population size and which females have returned to nest each year.

In general, a female green turtle lays about 115 eggs per clutch that are round, roughly the size of ping-pong balls. The eggs require temperatures in the range of 23-33?C throughout incubation. As with other species of marine turtles, the sex of the hatchlings is determined by nest temperature. Males result from cooler temperatures and females from warmer temperatures.

After about two months incubating in the warm sand, green turtle eggs hatch and the hatchlings make their way to the water. Hatchlings orient seaward by moving away from the darkest silhouette of the landward dune or vegetation to crawl towards the brightest horizon. On undeveloped beaches, this is toward the open horizon over the ocean.

Wild sea turtles in the Cayman Islands are protected at all times, including those that have been released by Cayman Turtle Centre, and it is an offense under the National Conservation Act to disturb them in any way in the water or on the beach.

o Never approach mating turtles in the water, give them at least 50ft (15m) so they are not disturbed

o Keep beachside lights off throughout the season unless you have turtle friendly lights installed to prevent disorientation

o Remove or stack chairs from the beach in the evenings so the beach is clear of obstacles

o If you see a nesting turtle, do not approach and do not shine any lights on her as she may abandon her nesting attempt

o Sea Turtles, their nests and eggs are fully protected in the Cayman Islands and should not be touched or taken at any time

o Report suspected turtle tracks, sea turtle hatchlings or any suspicious behaviour to our 24-7 Turtle Hotline 938-NEST (938-6378)