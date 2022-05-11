Caymanian graduates and professionals to be honoured at CIIPA’s gala | Loop Cayman Islands

The Kimpton Seafire Resort will light up with talent on May 28, 2022 when the Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants (CIIPA) will, once again, recognize recent accounting degree graduates, Caymanians who were successful in passing their professional examinations in accounting and those who have achieved key milestones in their accounting career.

Celebrating 50 years of leadership under the chairmanship of Caymanians like Dan Scott, Craig Smith and Naul Bodden, CIIPA (which initially began as the Cayman Islands Society of Professional Accountants), continues to “facilitate trust and confidence in the Cayman Islands and the accounting profession by providing knowledge, resources, advocacy and regulation.”

CIIPA and its members have also set leading examples in the financial services industry when it comes to a consistent track record of employment and promotion of Caymanians as directors and partners. This is evidenced by firms like Ernst & Young which has Caymanian partners Rohan Small and Baron Jacob, PriceWaterhouseCoopers, with Caymanian partners Peter Small, Sean Parchment and Craig Smith and Deloitte with Caymanian partners like Taron Jackman and others.

These Caymanians have also worked in international offices of global accounting firms like New York, Boston and Canada, where they gained significant experience which they have brought back to the Cayman Islands and contributed to their firms and the financial services industry in general.

Being members of CIIPA, they are able to continue their contribution by sitting on the CIIPA council, responsible for the overall management of the affairs of CIIPA and which aids in the continuing professional education of its 1,000 members, effectively “furthering the accounting profession and protecting the reputation of the jurisdiction.”

All of this is to say that the CIIPA event on May 28 at the Kimpton is more than a gala. It is an occasion to celebrate once again the accomplishments of Caymanian professionals who have worked hard to get to this point and who are looking forward to excelling in what is now a global, competitive and increasingly complex financial services environment.

If you are a businessperson and you would like to support this event, there are various sponsorship opportunities, including the following:

Champagne Sponsor – CI$5,000Distinction Sponsor – CI$5,000Excellence Sponsor – CI$10,000Honouree Sponsor – CI$3,000

For more information on these opportunities, interested parties may contact Vanessa Hansen at [email protected] or 1-345-749-3364.

In addition, in the meantime, if you or someone you know is Caymanian and has completed a Bachelors or Masters in accounting or completed a professional accounting qualification in the last two years, please email [email protected] so that they can be recognized at the upcoming event at the Kimpton, starting at 6:30pm.