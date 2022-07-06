Cayman U-12 team participates in 2022 Babe Ruth Baseball championships | Loop Cayman Islands

On Monday, July 4, 2022 after many months of intense training, a delegation of 14 young men and 3 coaches embarked on what is set to be one of the greatest baseball events ever to be held in the Caribbean, the 2022 Babe Ruth Baseball Caribbean Region 12-and-Under Championship set for July 7-11, at the the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex in Nassau, Bahamas.

The proud members of the Cayman U12 team members are Tyler Bagley, Alexis Germain, Elvis Ebanks, William McDonald, Keion McLean, Jackson Pawlik, Jon Lutz, Lance Li Ching, Liam Wright, Makane Peterson, Tristan Pearson, Michael Souza, Russel Massias and Tobias Mejia West. Head Coach for the Team is Bill Souza.

A grand opening ceremony, encompassing a historic and cultural display, is set for 7 p.m. at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium on July 7. For the 12U championship, there will be pool play for the first three days of the tournament. The single elimination playoffs are set for Sunday, July 10 and the championship and bronze medal games will be played on Monday, July 11.

The winner of the 12U Caribbean region championship will advance to the Cal Ripken Major70 World Series at Ballparks of America in Branson, Missouri, from August 4-13, 2022.