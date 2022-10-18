Cayman to refocus after losing opener to Barbados in Netball Qualifier Loop Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands went down 27-67 to Barbados in the opening match of the Americas Netball World Cup Qualifiers in Kingston, Jamaica, at the National Indoors Sports Centre on Sunday.

Cayman Islands Captain Aryana Grant said she believes the loss came because they were not “settled”. She said, “we were not as focused as maybe we wanted to be”. But she’s looking forward to their next match.

Barbados is ranked number 14 in the world, and ranked third in the Americas, while the Cayman Islands is ranked 32 in the world.

Cayman Islands played well at the start of the game but by the second half, it all turned over to the Gems.

Barbados Gems Captain Shonette Azore-Bruce told reporters on the sidelines after the match, that she felt her team’s performance “was pretty good.” She was “quite satisfied” but she still thinks that they are some “unforced errors” they need to work on. For example, she stressed, “we must secure our centre pass; we must score our centre passes as well” and she urged that the women must find all opportunities to steal and score the ball.

There are two spots up for grabs in these qualifiers for the World Cup in Cape Town 2023 because Jamaica has already qualified via their World Ranking.