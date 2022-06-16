Cayman to experience increase in rain over the next few days | Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Cayman to experience increase in rain over the next few days

Thursday Jun 16

28?C
Loop News

2 hrs ago

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service is predicting an uptick in rains over the next few days.

Moderate east to southeasterly winds and seas are expected to continue across the Cayman area over the next 24 hours in association with a ridge of high pressure north of the Caribbean.

Further south, an area of low pressure being monitored by the NHC is expected to move across the Yucatan over the next 5 days. Some cloud and showers associated with this system will spread into the Cayman area and support an increase in cloudiness and showers through the next few days. Satellite images show scattered multi-layered clouds mostly south of the Cayman area drifting towards the north.

Those in Cayman can expect tonight to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of isolated showers and thunder. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s ?F. Winds will be east to southeast at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

The outlook over the next few days is for cloudy raining conditions to continue over the weekend as the area of low pressure near drifts over the Yucatan Peninsula.

