Cayman to be impacted by current weather system for the next few days | Loop Cayman Islands

Forecasters from the Cayman Islands National Weather Service, Accuweather and The Weather Channel predict a high chance of rain and thunderstorms at least until Monday, as a result of the current weather system– Potential Tropical Cyclone One– which was located latitude 24.5 North, longitude 83.7 West, about 195 miles north northeast from the Western Tip of Cuba at 10pm. The system is moving toward the northeast near 12 mph (19 km/h), with a northeastward motion, with an increase in forward speed expected during the next couple of days.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One is a tropical rainstorm with tropical storm-force winds that continues to linger just below the threshold of becoming the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. The system is expected (with 90 per cent probability) to develop a well-defined center and strengthen slightly late this weekend and early next week over the western Atlantic. A system becomes a tropical storm once sustained winds reach 39 mph.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 175 miles (280 km) east of the center. No change in status or strength is expected before the disturbance moves across Florida, but the system is expected to develop a well-defined center and strengthen slightly late this weekend and early next week over the western Atlantic, when it is likely to become Tropical Storm Alex.

Impact on the Cayman Islands

In Cayman, cloudy to overcast skies along with isolated thundershowers are expected over the next few days. Satellite images show scattered clouds and thundershowers over the Cayman area moving northeast.

The forecast in the Cayman Islands for tomorrow is for cloudy skies with intermittent showers and some thunder. Temperatures will rise to the mid 80’s ?F. Winds will be south to southwest at 15 to 20 knots becoming at 10 to 15 knots from the evening. Accuweather predicts about two hours of rainfall tomorrow with windy conditions and 2.5 hours of rainfall on Sunday with breezy conditions in the morning.

According to the Cayman Islands National Weather Service (CINWS) seas will be rough on Saturday with wave heights of 5 to 7 feet with wave heights decreasing to 3 to 5 feet by late Saturday night. A small craft warning is in effect.

Location and Direction

On the forecast track, the system should move across the southern and central portions of the Florida Peninsula on Saturday, and then over the southwestern Atlantic north of the northwestern Bahamas late Saturday through Sunday.

Tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning area in western Cuba for a few more hours, in Florida tonight and on Saturday, and in the northwestern Bahamas on Saturday. A general east-northeast to northeast motion over the western Atlantic is forecast, with the system moving closest to Bermuda late Monday.

Flooding in Cuba, Bahamas and Florida

Heavy rain associated with the system is expected to continue tonight across portions of western Cuba, where life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides are possible. Heavy rainfall will also affect the northwestern Bahamas, the Keys, South Florida, and Central Florida tonight through Saturday. Considerable flash and urban flooding is possible across South Florida and in the Keys. Flash and urban flooding is also possible across the northwestern Bahamas.

Western Cuba: 6 to 10 inches, with isolated maxima of 14 inches.

Central Florida, South Florida, and the Florida Keys: 4 to 8 inches with isolated maxima of 12 inches across South Florida and in the Keys. This rain may produce considerable flash and urban flooding.

Northwestern Bahamas: 3 to 6 inches with maxima of 10 inches. This rain may produce flash and urban flooding.

The combination of storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. In the extreme northwestern Bahamas: Storm surge could raise water levels by as much 1 to 3 ft above normal tide levels.