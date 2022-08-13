Cayman sends wanted fugitives back to Jamaica on Friday Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Cayman sends wanted fugitives back to Jamaica on Friday

The Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) confirmed that Jamaican nationals, Neville P. Butler and Ravan L. George, together with two of their male associates (also Jamaican nationals) were removed from the Cayman Islands on the morning of Friday, August 12, 2022, in accordance with section 101(3) of the Customs and Border Control Act, 2021 Revision.

According to the CBC, Neville Butler and Ravan George were in the Cayman Islands illegally and are wanted in Jamaica for a number of serious offences, including murder. Their other two associates are wanted by the Jamaica Constabulary Force for questioning in connection with serious criminal offences.

One of the associates was also in the Cayman Islands illegally and the other associate was on a work permit which has been revoked by Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC).

They were escorted to Jamaica on Friday, August 12 2022 by CBC, RCIPS and Prison Officers and were handed over to the Jamaica Authorities upon arrival there.

The four men were arrested during an RCIPS operation on August 6, 2022.

Cayman News

