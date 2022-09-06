Cayman sending police helicopter to TCI in wake of deadly violence Loop Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands will be sending a police helicopter to the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI) to assist with combating the surge of gang violence that has been sweeping the territory.

Cayman Governor Martyn Roper announced the decision, which followed a request by the Government of the Turks and Caicos Islands on the heels of a significant spike in gang-related violence that resulted in four deaths this weekend alone.

The helicopter deployed from the Air Operations Unit will provide overnight aerial surveillance of the most badly affected areas.

Security authorities in the TCI hope that its presence will act as a deterrent to any further escalation in violence and, ultimately, save lives.

The governor said the request was discussed with the premier and police commissioner and that it was agreed that Cayman should do everything possible to help another British Territory in need.

The helicopter and crew are leaving Cayman shortly for this deployment.

The governor said: “We are very lucky to have our Air Operations Unit, and the team there, ably led by Inspector Neil Mohammed, who were keen to help support law and order in TCI.

“I want to thank them for responding so quickly to this call for help and thank those who will be leaving their families to take on this very important role. Our two state-of-the-art police helicopters are an outstanding asset to our Islands and the region. Our remaining helicopter is fully operational and will be able to respond to any requirements on our Islands.”

Premier Wayne Panton said: “I am very pleased that Cayman can be of assistance to a fellow OT. We have a proud record of supporting our brothers and sisters in the region and we are pleased to be in a position to do so.”