Cayman Prep comes out on top in cricket | Loop Cayman Islands

Teams from Cayman Prep Infant Department placed first, second and fourth in the Inter-Primary School 6-A-Side Girls Under-11 Cricket Rally. Sir John A. Cumber Primary School placed third in the one-day tournament held at Truman Bodden Sports Complex on Wednesday, May 25.

Eighteen teams from 11 primary and public schools across Grand Cayman competed in the rally organised by the Department of Education Services (DES) in partnership with the Department of Sports (DOS), the Cayman Islands Cricket Association and the Caribbean Utilities Company (CUC).

Minister for Education, Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly and Minister for Sports, Hon. Bernie Bush attended the opening ceremony. Each offered words of encouragement to the participating teams.

In his remarks, Minister Bush underscored the talent of some local female players and urged coaches to facilitate the further enhancement of their skills. “If there are girls who can play on the boys’ team, please include them as this will help further their development in the sport,” the Sports Minister stated.

4th place winners- Sir John A Cumber Primary School (SJACPS) and Hon. Bernie Bush (r), Ms. Naomi Vassell-Darlington SJACPS (2nd r), Mr. Courtney Myles (holding banner (right) Mr. Kurt Hyde (holding banner (left), Mr. Nigel Francis (SJACPS) (Photo credit: GIS)

The Minister for Education expressed her optimism at the opportunities the tournament presented to young female cricketers. She continued, “Our girls are capable of achieving significantly in this sport through focus and determination.”

“We will ensure that any potential we see here today does not go undeveloped or unrecognised,” DES Director Mr. Mark Ray assured the audience before bowling the ceremonial first ball to the Education Minister to officially open the tournament.

Other notable attendees included Mr. Courtney Myles, President Cayman Islands Cricket Association, Mr. David Bernard Jr., new Technical Director for cricket in the Cayman Islands, Mr. Kurt Hyde, Director of Sports and Mr. Neil Murray, Senior Corporate Communications Officer, CUC.