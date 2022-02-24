Cayman Premier: “War is not a viable solution” | Loop Cayman Islands

Cayman Premier, Wayne Panton has spoken out against Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, which began earlier today, stating that “the Cayman Islands would prefer an urgent peaceful end to this situation. To us, war is not a viable solution. Indeed, the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal No. 16 calls, in part, for peace.”

In his statement, Panton referred to the “tremendous humanitarian cost” of war, stating that it is “usually the worst possible action and least effective option. It is unacceptable that lives of soldiers and civilians have already been lost as a result of this invasion.”

Cayman’s status as a British Overseas Territory has brought the country square into the imposing end of sanctions by global superpowers against Russia since 2014.

On February 10, 2022, UK ministers tabled sanctions that would impact any company or individual that is either benefiting from or giving support to the Russian government and could apply to a number of Russian oligarchs residing in the UK or possessing assets in British Overseas Territories– such as the Cayman Islands if Russia invaded the Ukraine, as it did today.

On February 22, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority began publishing new sanctions against specific Russian asset holders such as the Chairman of Board of Directors of National Telematic Systems in Russia, Bank Russia, Black Sea Bank for Development and Reconstruction and Public Joint Stock Company Promsvyazbank.

As reported by Loop earlier today, Cayman Islands Governor, Martyn Roper has vocalized his support for the Ukraine. “I am sure that everyone in Cayman will want to stand with me today and express our solidarity with Ukraine and her people,” read a Tweet posted at 11:18am.

Premier Panton warned of the global implications of the war as well as its potential impact on the local and regional economies, which are already “reeling from attempts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Said Premier Panton:

We have already seen an increase in energy prices worldwide as oil rocketed past $100 a barrel. If war continues, the prices could go up even more, affecting prices worldwide.

Here in the Cayman Islands we will almost certainly see higher fuel prices, which will in turn impact the prices on all goods and services, and therefore the general cost of living.

Fortunately, at this time, the Cayman Islands Government Office in the United Kingdom has said that it is not aware of any Caymanians presently in the Ukraine. The Scholarship Secretariat has advised that the country has no students on Education Council scholarships there.

“We will continue to monitor the situation as we continue to hope for a diplomatic and peaceful resolution,” said Premer Panton. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent children, women and men of Ukraine as they face the fear of this unprovoked attack on their lives and their country.”