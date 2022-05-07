Cayman Postal Service honours Mr Howell with a stamp | Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Stamp depicting the later Wellesley Howell

In its latest release this year, the Cayman Islands Postal Service celebrates with a special stamp issue, a senior citizen who was a beloved and long-lived icon of the local community.

Prior to his passing at the age of 106, the late Mr. Wellesley Howell was a well-known musician, notably a saxophonist, who also ran a shoe making and repair shop of long-standing repute in George Town.

He was the well-loved father of Cayman Islands’ Supervisor of Elections and Chief Officer in the Ministry of Border Control and Labour, Mr. Wesley Howell, and Deputy Chief Officer in the Ministry of Education, Ms. Lyneth Monteith.

To learn more about collector stamps, members of the public may visit the below link:

https://tinyurl.com/mhc528xk

