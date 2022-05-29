Cayman photographer & free diver lead Adidas Underwater photoshoot | Loop Cayman Islands

A local photographer and free diving model have once again collaborated with American professional football association, Inter Miami CF in the launch of its Adidas Primeblue jersey made with Parley Ocean Plastic in collaboration with Major League Soccer ahead of World Oceans Day on June 8.
Jason Washington, a Cayman-based underwater photographer otherwise known as “Cayman Jason” and Cayman Islands-born freediving model and competitive swimmer Coral Tomasik were hired to create real images of the jersey shot underwater in the Cayman Islands.
As a photographer, a professional scuba diver and a freediver, Washington is driven by the preservation of the “awe-inspiring beauty of the ocean.” Over recent years, Washington has become an Instagram hit.
“Everyone at the club was excited to work with Jason, Coral, adidas and MLS again on such an important initiative as reducing plastic pollution in the Ocean,” said Inter Miami CF SVP, Brand and Marketing, Mike Ridley. “This year, we really wanted to find a way to highlight that when the Oceans are clear of plastic, marine life will repopulate and ultimately flourish, which is critical to a healthy ecosystem.”
To portray this message, the team and Washington shot at the world-famous Stingray City with underwater freediving model Coral Tomasik wearing the Inter Miami / adidas Primeblue jersey swimming freely with the Stingrays in the open ocean.
The Primeblue jerseys, which are part of a League-wide initiative with Major League Soccer and adidas to raise awareness around plastic pollution, will be worn by all Major League Soccer clubs this weekend with Inter Miami dawning the kit on Saturday, May 28 when they host the Portland Timbers at DRV PNK Stadium.
Inter Miami CF Primeblue jerseys are available for purchase on MLSstore.com and will be available at the stadium team store beginning on Saturday, May 28 while supplies last. The first 70 fans to purchase a Primeblue jersey at the team store on Saturday will receive an adidas reusable water bottle with purchase.
In addition to raising awareness via the digital campaign, the team also took to the front lines. Inter Miami CF centerback Damion Lowe along with representatives from each of the club’s supporters groups and front office staff participated in a beach cleanup with Off the Hook Florida, a South Florida organization dedicated to spreading awareness and taking action to prevent ocean plastic pollution. In one afternoon, the group picked up 60 pounds of trash.
In addition, earlier this year, Inter Miami CF and Heineken USA in collaboration with Cycle, a recycling technology and data company founded by University of Miami alumni, launched a recycling program at DRV PNK Stadium. Leveraging innovative technology to improve recycling efforts at stadium sporting events, Inter Miami fans can now find Heineken(R) branded Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) throughout the stadium where they can recycle their empty beverage containers and win rewards in return.
More information on the reverse vending machines is available here.