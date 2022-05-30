Cayman photographer & free diver lead Adidas Underwater photoshoot | Loop Cayman Islands

A local photographer and free diving model have once again collaborated with American professional football association, Inter Miami CF in the launch of its Adidas Primeblue jersey made with Parley Ocean Plastic in collaboration with Major League Soccer ahead of World Oceans Day on June 8.

Jason Washington, a Cayman-based underwater photographer otherwise known as “Cayman Jason” and Cayman Islands-born freediving model and competitive swimmer Coral Tomasik were hired to create real images of the jersey shot underwater in the Cayman Islands.

As a photographer, a professional scuba diver and a freediver, Washington is driven by the preservation of the “awe-inspiring beauty of the ocean.” Over recent years, Washington has become an Instagram hit.