Cayman: Next two weekends expected to be wet | Loop Cayman Islands

Cayman should plan to spend some time indoors this weekend and the next, as inclement weather conditions continue across the islands.

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service (CINWS) says that there will be isolated thundershowers with light to moderate easterly winds and seas across the Cayman area over the next 24 hours in association with an area of low pressure currently moving northwest of the east coast of Honduras. This area of low pressure is expected to affect Cayman over the next few days.

Satellite images show scattered multi-layered clouds with embedded thundershowers in and around the Cayman Islands drifting towards the northwest.

Today, CINWS says that the public can expect cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of isolated showers and thunder. Temperatures will rise to the mid 80’s ?F. Winds will be east to southeast at 10 to 15 knots becoming east to northeast at 5 to 10 knots during the afternoon. Seas will be moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.