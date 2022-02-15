Cayman moving forward with vaccines for all 5-11 year olds | Loop Cayman Islands

As of February 17, children ages 5 through 11 years in the Cayman Islands will be eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

This was announced on February 14 in a statement by Governor Martyn Roper.

According to the governor, Cayman will receive 2000 doses of the paediatric formulation of the Pfizer vaccine on a British Airways flight arriving on Thursday.

Said Mr Roper:

The UK heard our pleas for Cayman to be allowed to move ahead with vaccinating our 5-11 year olds as quickly as we could. The UK has given us permission to proceed in advance of this wider roll-out in the UK… As we increasingly learn to live with COVID, the capacity to roll-out vaccines to 5 to 11’s will be another important tool we have to protect our community.

On January 17, Public Health announced that it had received approval from the UKHSA (previously Public Health England) to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to vulnerable, high-risk children ages 5 to 11 and they have since been administering these at dedicated clinics and times.

This will be the first time that the COVID-vaccine is being offered to the general population in this age group.

The Health Services Authority will soon be issuing a vaccination schedule for this age group and children will be required to recieve two shots at least 8 weeks apart.

In his statement, Mr Roper also stressed that “It remains vitally important that the uptake of the booster shot increases significantly… We know from irrefutable evidence that the booster provides essential protection as immunity wanes over time after 2 doses. It is welcome that cases of Covid are dropping. Our high vaccination take-up is saving precious lives in Cayman. Our death rate remains very low on any global comparison and sadly it is overwhelmingly the unvaccinated who are getting seriously ill. Please get your booster if you are eligible. It is the best way we know to protect yourself, your family/friends and the wider community.”

Cayman’s booster rate is low at only around 30 per cent of the eligible population– well below that achieved in the UK.